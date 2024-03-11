Seoul Incheon Airport unveils William Grant & Sons’ retail space

William Grant & Sons has partnered with Shinsegae Duty Free to debut the distillery’s first luxury retail space at Seoul Incheon Airport Terminal 2.

The 30m2 concept features Glenfiddich and The Balvenie collections, including travel retail exclusive editions, a full range of rare and aged single malt liquids, interactive touchpoints and a personalized gifting experience.

The space has been designed to be bright and open, incorporating elements of Korean culture and crafts to provide a sense of place. The store’s gallery-style backdrop and display walls spotlight brand-specific cues and visual identities, while sculptural display units present high-end collections. An in-store free-standing activation podium will be regularly refreshed throughout the year.

The Glenfiddich space features the full range including The Glenfiddich Perpetual Collection, alongside The Grand Series and Time Re:Imagined Collection. The Balvenie area features Cask Finishes, Rare Marriages and Stories collections. A central gifting podium bar offers a range of services, with a number of personalised options available, including include traditional Korean charms and message engraving.

Brand ambassadors guide travelers through the in-store experience and assist in selecting the whisky purchases. A range of interactive digital touchpoints, including the Lift-and-Learn education tool, have been designed to highlight the craftsmanship of selected Glenfiddich and The Balvenie whiskies.

Gwilym Cooke, head of brand marketing at William Grant & Sons GTR, commented, “We are pleased to collaborate with Shinsegae Duty Free to create this exciting retail concept which showcases the full range of our iconic Glenfiddich and The Balvenie brands and provides discerning travelers with an enhanced shopping experience, including travel retail exclusive liquids and bespoke gifting opportunities.”

Read more of the latest retail updates from the passenger terminal industry, here.