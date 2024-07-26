Frontex provides record reinforcement to Paris airports to support Olympic and Paralympic Games

The European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex, is providing a record number of officers to support French law enforcement in ensuring the safety and security of the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Between July and September, an average of 230 Frontex officers will bolster the efforts of French authorities in border management. These officers will primarily be deployed as border guard officers to perform first-line checks on travelers crossing the external borders at key locations, including international airports. Their duties will include managing increased passenger flows, detecting ineligible individuals and facilitating the smooth crossing of legitimate travelers. At Paris airports alone, over 125 Frontex officers have been deployed to support border control measures.

In addition to border guard officers, advanced-level detection officers will be present at critical points to enhance security measures, focusing on document and identity fraud. Frontex tactical support officers will coordinate this reinforcement.

This operation marks Frontex’s highest reinforcement for a specific large event and its largest activation level for airports and seaports.