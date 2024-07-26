Quicker security checks now available at London Luton Airport.

Passengers traveling through London Luton Airport (LLA) no longer need to remove liquids and electronic items from their bags as they pass through security, following the successful rollout of next-generation security scanners.

As part of the £20m (US$25.7m) project, all security lanes at LLA are now equipped with state-of-the-art body scanners and CT scanner technology to allow passengers to travel more quickly through security, although bottles and containers must still be limited to 100ml or less.

Neil Thompson, chief operations officer at London Luton Airport, commented, “We are delighted to become one of the first major airports to offer the benefits of next-generation security to all passengers. This investment provides London Luton Airport with enhanced screening technology that will significantly elevate the service provided to passengers flying from LLA this summer and beyond, aligning perfectly with the simple, friendly passenger experience we always look to deliver.”

The airport is also trialing the Prebook Security initiative, which will allow customers arriving at security between 3.00am and 4.30am to skip security queues by reserving 10-minute slots up to four days before traveling.