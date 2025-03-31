Gatwick overhauls security screening

As part of a multimillion-pound project to transform its security screening process, London Gatwick has ruled that passengers traveling through the airport no longer need to remove electrical items or place liquids in plastic bags. Liquids can be taken through security in containers of up to 100ml in volume.

The changes are due to the installation of new computed tomography (CT) scanners, part of a UK government initiative. The new technology has been provided by Smiths Detection and has been installed in all 19 checkpoint lanes.

Many airports around the world have not yet introduced these new screening procedures, which means that the previous restrictions may still apply at the other end of their journey.

