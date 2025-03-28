OSI announces US$76m screening systems contract

OSI Systems’ security division has received an order for approximately US$76m to provide airport screening systems for a major international airport.

Among the systems to be deployed at the undisclosed airport are the RTT 110 (real-time tomography) explosive detection system for screening hold baggage and the Itemiser 5X for detecting trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

The contract follows an award for US$27m for checkpoint and hold baggage screening systems in January 2025. Read more about it here.