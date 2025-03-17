Gigaplex boosts remote screening cybersecurity with Q-Net partnership

Gigaplex, a provider of remote screening technology for long-distance review of x-ray images generated at airport security checkpoints, has partnered with Q-Net Security to bolster its technology’s cyber protection capabilities.

Using FIPS 140-certified encryption, Q-Net Security can securely connect thousands of aviation security computed tomography (CT) x-ray machines and viewing stations at speed. The company provides quantum compute-resistant encryption that acts as an end-point firewall, while using zero trust principles.

Gigaplex will enable real-time screening of images from x-ray machines across multiple lanes for airports that may be hundreds of miles away. By enabling fast and secure transfer of image files, remote officers can review images and make security decisions, which increases passenger throughput.

The technology meets open architecture Digital Imaging and Communications in Security (DICOS) standards, providing interoperability with any standards-based checkpoint or checked baggage computed tomography system.

