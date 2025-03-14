Alstef to upgrade baggage handling system at Juan Santamaria International, Costa Rica

Alstef Group has been selected to design and implement a phased, comprehensive baggage handling system upgrade for Juan Santamaria International Airport in San Jose, Costa Rica.

Phased construction

The first two phases will occur over the next three years, during which Alstef Group will construct a new baggage handling system in the airport’s expanded terminal. Phase one includes 12 check-in stations with self-bag-drop systems (SBDs), conveyors to transfer checked baggage to the screening area and a make-up carousel. This outbound BHS equipment will be housed in an extension constructed by Aeris. Additionally, a new reclaim area with two infeed lines will reduce wait times and improve passenger flow upon arrival.

In the following phase, Alstef Group will connect the new system to the existing terminal infrastructure. Key upgrades include replacing three inclined reclaim carousels and their associated infeed lines with higher-capacity models, installing a new sortation loop connected to the make-up carousels for enhanced sorting and flexibility. A manual encoding station and an out-of-gauge bag elevator will also be added, automating the handling of larger or irregularly shaped bags to optimize both space and flow.

Future upgrades have also been planned to meet the airport’s growing demands. Two inline screening machines are intended to provide efficient, automated security screening, while a dedicated checked baggage resolution area (CBRA) Level 3 inspection zone will ensure enhanced security. New check-in lines, including spiral curves and connecting conveyors, will facilitate the smooth transfer of baggage from check-in through screening to the make-up area and a second sort loop will increase capacity, supporting the airport’s long-term growth. Each phase will be supported by a two-year maintenance contract with Alstef Group, ensuring peak performance and reliability following completion.

Optimization goals

This project aligns with the airport’s expansion plan to accommodate growing passenger demand, enhance operational efficiency and elevate the traveler experience. Alstef Group’s solution will be deployed in multiple phases, with each phase introducing upgrades to the airport’s baggage processing capabilities.

“We are excited to partner with Aeris at Juan Santamaria Airport on this challenging and transformative project, reinforcing our commitment to delivering efficient and reliable baggage handling solutions,” said Philippe Hamon, sales director of airport solutions at Alstef Group. “Our extensive experience in phased retro-upgrades will enable the airport to modernize and expand with minimal disruption, providing passengers and airlines with a seamless and dependable baggage process.”

“The modernization of the baggage handling system is a key pillar in our master plan for expansion, and having a strategic partner like Alstef Group will allow us to optimize operational efficiency and enhance the passenger experience,” commented Ricardo Hernández, CEO of Aeris Holding Costa Rica. “This project not only addresses the growth in air traffic but also reinforces our commitment to innovation and airport security. Through this partnership, we are advancing the transformation of Juan Santamaría Airport to continue delivering world-class service.”

In related news, Alstef Group was recently awarded a contract to expand the baggage handling system at Zagreb International Airport in Croatia. Click here to read the full story.