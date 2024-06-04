Heathrow relaunches Fast Track Security service

Heathrow Airport has relaunched the Fast Track Security service ahead of what is expected to be its busiest summer ever, with the airport preparing to welcome over 30 million passengers between June and September.

From June 1 departing passengers can use the service daily between 6:00am and 10:00pm across all Heathrow terminals. Costing £12.50 (US$16) per person, Fast Track – which can be booked via the airport’s website – enables passengers to select a one-hour window to pass through security and gives them until midday on the day before travel to reserve.

Fast Track is automatically included for those with a business first Heathrow Express ticket, or for eligible frequent flyer card holders or passengers traveling in premium cabins. Passengers can check if Fast Track is already included for them on Heathrow’s website or with their airline.

