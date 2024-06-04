My Lounge opens at London Luton Airport

Airport Dimensions has opened My Lounge in conjunction with its joint venture partner Swissport at London Luton Airport (LLA). The lounge will be operated by No1 Lounges.

Opening to the general public on June 1, 2024, the new space follows the No1 Lounge opened at LLA in December 2023 and has a capacity of 135 seats.

Lounge design

My Lounge overlooks the main concourse with a design inspired by loft-style living for laidback lounging. Passengers can choose from a number of areas in which to enjoy the new space, ranging from family-style layouts to backroom lounge areas with seating options for larger groups.

For smaller groups or solo travelers, the reception and cafe areas provide seating with a view across the airport and armchair seating with ready access to the food and beverages on offer.

My Lounge at LLA also offers a games area for passengers to play their video games or to enjoy some TV before they fly, along with access to a host of free leading digital newspapers and magazines in over 60 languages, all available to download via PressReader.

Food and beverage

The lounge offers an all-day self-service pantry near the bistro seating area which enables travelers to relax and enjoy a seasonal menu and pancake machine. Alcoholic beverages will be served from the fully tended bar, including premium beers, wines and spirits. Coffees, teas and juices will be available from the self-service stations.

Passenger experience

The LLA My Lounge has been created to meet increased demand for lounge access, with a range of amenities and services developed to the latest specifications to suit differing passenger needs – just in time to cater to the summer travel rush. Located in LLA’s departure lounge, the new My Lounge is accessible to Priority Pass and Lounge Key cardholders, and less frequent travelers can pre-book their visit directly via the No1 website.

Errol McGlothan, president of Airport Dimensions EMEA & APAC, said, “Today’s opening of the My Lounge at London Luton bolsters our strategic commitment to both our partnership with Swissport and to the growth of our market-leading network in the UK. The My Lounge proposition and the services it provides create a relaxing, laid-back environment for one of the UK’s busiest airports and I’m confident we will provide the high-quality service and operations that travelers deserve.”

Shaun Weston, managing director of No1 Lounges, a SwissportALD Holdings company, commented, “It’s amazing to see the hard work of the No1 Lounge team come to fruition at London Luton Airport. We’re excited to extend our portfolio of lounges with this addition and to continue our working relationship with London Luton Airport.

“At No1 Lounges, our goal is to both develop a unique and stylish travel experience and we’re confident that the new My Lounge space at LLA will deliver an exceptional guest experience and create memorable travel moments for our guests.”

Jonathan Rayner, chief commercial officer at London Luton Airport, added, “Providing passengers with even greater choice is a cornerstone of London Luton Airport’s responsible growth plans and the opening of this second lounge provides a stylish and relaxing additional space for travelers to enjoy as they pass through the airport.

“This investment from No 1 Lounges is the latest in a series of terminal enhancements that we have delivered over recent months, all of which support the simple, friendly passenger experience we are committed to delivering. With LLA’s stunning No1 Lounge already established as a firm favorite with leisure and business travelers, the opening of My Lounge, ahead of the summer, is perfect timing as it looks set to become an instant, equally popular choice for our passengers.”

In related news, rail service operator East Midlands Railway (EMR) recently embarked on a £27.6m (US$34.3m) train refurbishment program for its Luton Airport Express rail service to London Luton Airport (LLA). Click here to read the full story.