HID and Assa Abloy collaborate on AI-driven facial recognition and self-service gate control solution

HID and Assa Abloy will debut a new system that pairs self-boarding gates with AI-driven facial recognition at Passenger Terminal Expo 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany, on April 16-18.

The new self-boarding gate includes HID’s U.ARE.U camera identification system and the Assa Abloy speed gate to enable passenger ID verification for boarding.

The recognition process begins with secure mobile check-in when an individual authenticates their ID document, such as a passport, and then matches a selfie to the ID photo to create their mobile travel credentials. The passenger then uses their face as a single token to pass through the various airport ID checkpoints. At each ID checkpoint, HID’s AI-powered facial recognition camera quickly matches the passenger’s face with the travel credential created at check-in for identity verification.

The speed gate is a modular design and is available in a range of colors and sizes. The gates feature security measures such as anti- tailgating, piggybacking and wrong way passage, and are designed to handle high-traffic volume in public areas with limited attendance.

