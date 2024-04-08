SSP and Berlin Brandenburg Airport open two Burger Kings and a Starbucks Coffee

SSP and Berlin Brandenburg Willy Brandt Airport in Germany have opened two Burger King restaurants and a Starbucks Coffee shop at Terminal 1.

The landside Burger King restaurant opened in December 2023 and the airside F&B units – a Starbucks and a second Burger King – opened in March 2024 in time for the busy Easter travel season.

Urban design

The new concepts have been designed to reflect the urban vibe of contemporary Berlin, and the store design features artwork from the city. Within the airside food court, the Burger King restaurant spans 329m2 and seats 125 customers while the Starbucks Coffee House is 104m2 and offers 28 seats. In the landside arrivals area, the Burger King restaurant measures 285m2 and has 126 seats. The new outlets will employ 75 full-time staff.

Passenger convenience

Digital menu boards mean that customers can see the options available at all times of the day, while at Burger King, 12 self-order terminals airside and a further 10 terminals in the landside restaurant are intended to ensure that ordering is simple and stress-free.

The airside Burger King and Starbucks outlets are open to guests from 4am to 10pm, while the landside Burger King will welcome customers from 3.30am to midnight. Burger King’s menu caters for flexitarian, vegetarian and vegan diets with a selection of plant-based options, while Starbucks also serves a range of vegan and vegetarian options alongside responsibly sourced coffee with dairy-alternative options at no extra charge.

Oliver Haub and Wenzel Burger, managing directors of SSP Germany, Austria and Switzerland DACH, said, “We’re very pleased to be able to offer BER Airport passengers another Burger King restaurant and a Starbucks which will do much to enhance the F&B offer at this important airport. These two brands will delight travelers visiting Berlin.”

Aletta von Massenbach, CEO of Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg, enthused, “We’re very pleased with the Burger King and Starbucks at BER, and our passengers can now choose from a total of eight different concepts in our airside food court. In SSP, we have a strong partner at our side, and this expansion shows the attractiveness of our airport as a location as well as the outstanding relationship between the airport and our concession partners.”

In related news, SSP Group recently secured an eight-year deal to run five outlets at Christchurch International Airport in New Zealand. Click here to read the full story.