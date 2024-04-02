Houston city council approves TSA equipment for new international terminal at George Bush Intercontinental

Houston city council has unanimously approved two ordinances that appropriate funding for the purchase of equipment for the new Mickey Leland International Terminal, currently under construction at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).

The new IAH International Terminal will feature an International Central Processor (ICP). The new facility will house ticket counters, baggage claim and a 17-lane security checkpoint that will be one of the largest in the country.

The first ordinance appropriates US$11.8m from the Airports Improvement Fund for the purchase, installation, training and continued maintenance of nine new Scarabee Checkpoint Property Screening Systems (CPSS) Automated Screening Lanes.

This equipment will use 3D imaging to screen luggage and personal items brought through the TSA checkpoint. Travelers will be able to leave their tablets/electronics and liquids in carry-on luggage. Each CPSS Lane is capable of screening more than 100 additional passengers and baggage per hour than existing equipment used today.

The second ordinance appropriates US$1.2m from the Airports Improvement Fund for the purchase, installation, training and continued maintenance of six Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT) Quick Personnel Security Scanners.

The walk-through AIT Scanners screen people using millimeter wave technology to automatically detect potentially dangerous items carried on the body or clothing. Passengers will not be required to raise their arms and the scan time is designed to be just one or two seconds. Like the CPSS, each AIT scanner is capable of screening 100 more passengers than existing equipment used today.

“These new security screening machines are faster, have fewer false alarms and have improved detection rates, which creates a safer experience for our passengers and airlines,” said Juan Sanchez, federal security director for TSA at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The technology will be in place in time for Houston’s role as one of 16 host cities across Canada, the USA and Mexico for the 2026 World Cup soccer competition, strengthening Houston’s position as a potential ‘home base’ for soccer fans looking to travel across North America for various World Cup matches.

In related news, United Airlines and Houston Airport System (HAS) will invest US$2bn in the Terminal B transformation project at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Texas. Click here to read the full story.