Travelex to operate foreign exchange services at Munich Airport Terminal 1

Travelex has won a five-year contract to operate foreign exchange and tax refund services for the Terminal 1 non-Schengen Terminal at Munich Airport.

Foreign exchange services

The contract, which will run from October 2025, will see Travelex operate two new stores and several ATMs at non-Schengen areas of Munich Airport’s Terminal 1. In addition to exclusively operating retail foreign exchange services at Terminal 1’s non-Schengen area, Travelex will also operate tax refund services at the terminal.

Germany’s busiest airports

Having opened its first German bureau in Frankfurt in 1993, Travelex today operates 25 stores and over 50 ATMs across Frankfurt, Berlin, Hamburg and Cologne airports. The winning of the Munich Airport tender means Travelex is set to operate at five of Germany’s six busiest airports, representing a 90% share of Germany’s international air passenger volumes.

Leonard Stolk, director of Travelex Europe, said, “We are hugely excited to have won the tender to operate at Munich Airport and to serve a city that has developed into one of Europe’s favorite shopping and tourism destinations, drawing millions of high-end travelers from around the world every year. Last year we celebrated 30 years of operations in Germany, and winning Munich Airport’s tender marks the latest successful chapter in our European journey.”

