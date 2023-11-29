Huawei launches airport perimeter security system

Huawei has launched the Smart Airport Perimeter Security with Fiber Sensing solution, which can identify vibrations caused by wind and rain, and is therefore is able to detect perimeter intrusions in all weathers, and covers long distances. The use of distributed fiber optic sensing enables one system to cover 10km. The company says it reduces the number of false alarms to no more than one per kilometer each day.

In September, Huawei partnered with Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport Construction Development Co. and Beijing CSVision Technology Co. to release the Optical-Visual Linkage for Perimeter Protection Technical white paper, which illustrates the technical challenges and requirements of perimeter protection, proposes the optical-visual linkage solution, summarizes industry applications of this solution, and outlines the prospects of optical-visual linkage technology.

Huawei has also launched the Fully Connected fiber Network solution, designed to deliver wireless capabilities with seamless network access. The company says the network requires 60% fewer wired information points, has 10 times higher bandwidth, and greatly reduces power consumption per Gbit/s traffic.