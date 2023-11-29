Honolulu airport selects SITA Smart Path for biometric-enabled US exit

Honolulu’s Daniel K Inouye International Airport (HNL) has become the latest airport in the USA to adopt SITA’s biometric-enabled SITA Smart Path to support US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in fulfilling its congressional mandate for biometric passenger screening on exit from the USA.

SITA has implemented 54 face pods across Terminals 1 and 2 which are available to all international passengers. The technology provides travelers with a touchless process. Using SITA’s Smart Path powered by NEC’s biometric face capture solution, passengers step up to a camera at the boarding gate to verify their identity and can board in seconds.

SITA says Smart Path has a proven 99.5% match rate. Travelers’ identities are confirmed by comparing a live photo to images the traveler has already provided to the government, such as passport and visa photos, all in a matter of seconds. If a traveler cannot be matched to a photo on record through Biometric Exit or chooses to opt out of the process, the traveler will proceed through the traditional inspection process consistent with existing requirements for departure from the USA.