IATA launches certification to improve aviation security risk management

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has launched the Security Management System (SeMS) Certification Program to strengthen aviation security. The SeMS Certification Program is an independent assessment open to airlines, airports, cargo handling facilities, freight forwarders, ground handling service providers and security service providers.

IATA says “SeMS provides an entity with a framework of operating principles and guidance which enable it to enhance security performance by proactively managing risks, threats and areas where there are gaps and challenges, which may have a negative impact on that performance”.

To develop a certification program that can support various industry participants, an extensive case study was conducted, involving Japan Airlines, Brisbane Airport Corporation, CACC Cargolinx, Worldwide Flight Services Inc. and Mozambique Airport Handling Services.

The program follows a tiered approach, to meet the needs of organizations at varying levels of SeMS maturity. Level 1 SeMS procedures are in the early stages of development, with foundational elements established and ongoing progress toward formal documentation and consistent application. Level 2 SeMS procedures fully align with the SeMS Manual, are comprehensively documented and consistently applied across all relevant areas. Level 3 SeMS procedures are implemented at an advanced level, achieving the highest standards. These procedures proactively identify, mitigate and manage security risks while fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

The certification program is part of a comprehensive IATA SeMS adoption strategy that includes a SeMS Community, where individuals can learn and receive insights about SeMS principles and test their knowledge; and SeMS Self-Assessment Tools, to help organizations evaluate how well they understand and apply SeMS principles, ensuring they are prepared for the certification process. In addition, starting in January 2025, the strategy will include expanded security management requirements, requiring IATA Operational Safety Audit-registered (IOSA) airlines to oversee that their external service providers – including ground handling, security and catering – implement SeMS in accordance with the updated IOSA Standards Manual Edition 18.

