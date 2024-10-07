Southwest Florida International begins second phase of terminal expansion

The Lee County Port Authority commenced phase two of Southwest Florida International Airport’s terminal expansion on October 1, after the Board of Port Commissioners approved the construction and total budget for the project.

The more than US$1bn project will add 14 additional gates on a new concourse to meet the anticipated increase in passengers, as identified in the airport’s latest masterplan update. The airport served more than 10 million passengers in 2023.

The project will see the expansion of the airport terminal on all three levels to include a new ticketing lobby and baggage claim area, a new baggage handling system, and a new Concourse E with 14 initial gates and the infrastructure to support 19 gates in the future.

Concourse E will include a new Transportation Security Administration checkpoint and expanded retail and food and beverage concessions, as well as airside improvements, chiller plant building upgrades and road and curbside improvements that will reconfigure and expand terminal access roadways. The project is being funded by airport revenue bonds, federal grants from the Federal Aviation Administration, Passenger Facility Charges and state grants from the Florida Department of Transportation.