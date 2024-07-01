ICAO releases new edition of Global Aviation Security Plan

The International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) has released the new edition of its Global Aviation Security Plan (GASeP) , which is designed to enhance the international aviation security environment by providing detailed guidance to governments, industry and other stakeholders.

The Plan focuses on six global aviation security priority areas: risk awareness and response, the preservation of a strong and effective security culture, human factors (including human performance and the professionalization of the aviation security workforce), innovation and the allocation of technological resources, oversight and quality assurance, and cooperation and support among stakeholders.

ICAO says the plan provides the strategy and guidance needed for states to protect aviation against threats in each of these areas.

ICAO member states have set themselves an aspirational goal to “achieve and maintain a strong global aviation security system that is underpinned by full and effective implementation of ICAO aviation security standards in all member states.”

The GASeP structures member states’ progress toward this goal, which will be monitored by ICAO. The results of the UN agency’s Universal Security Audit Programme (USAP), which assesses states’ implementation of ICAO security standards, will be used to measure progress toward the aspirational goal and its milestones. Additionally, the voluntary sharing of experience by the states and all relevant stakeholders will help measure improvement in the global AVSEC priority areas.

ICAO calls upon all member states and stakeholders to “actively engage with and implement the plan to ensure a secure and resilient international aviation system”.

