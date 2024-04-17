ICAO technology working group issues RFI on machine-readable travel documents

The International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) New Technologies Working Group (NTWG) has issued a request for information on machine-readable travel documents (MRTDs).

The NTWG develops strategy, policy, specifications, and guidance material in relation to the manufacture, security, testing, issuance, deployment and globally interoperable use of MRTDs and the sharing or exchange of traveler information for the purpose of holder identification, document validation and secure border control. The group conducts ongoing research into technology suitable for deployment in MRTDs.

Information is sought on innovative technologies for MRTDs and electronic MRTDs (eMRTDs). The NTWG particularly seeks insights into new tools, systems and technologies to improve eMRTDs and inform the development of international standards.

The group welcomes submissions from industry, government entities, universities, air transportation associations, research bodies and other parties involved with passenger operations.

The request for information covers three key themes. The first, ‘Improving the security and issuance process of the passport book or travel card’, will identify solutions that would increase the security of the passport book including construction methods and materials, cryptographic protection, and its usability in manual or automated border control.

The second, ‘Leveraging existing eMRTD capabilities’, seeks information on advancements in authentication practices, biometric capabilities, their use in or outside of the travel continuum, their use in smart devices and improvements to border control use.

The third theme, ‘Future forms of eMRTDs and associated systems’, will consider how holders’ data is gathered, stored, protected, trusted, and transmitted; how quantum computer considerations and mitigation measures can be applied; as well as how facial recognition on the move can help the facilitation of passenger movements through the entire travel journey, from ticketing, check-in, boarding, in-flight services, disembarking, transit, border control, quarantine services and identity credential use after the journey’s completion.

Submissions must be sent electronically by May 31, 2024. The summary papers used in the response will form a compilation of technology information, available to requesting ICAO contracting states.

