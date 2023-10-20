K2 and partners to deploy radiation portal monitors at US airports, seaports and land borders

The K2 construction consultancy has been awarded a five-year, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract with a ceiling value of approximately US$253m by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office (CWMD) to deploy technology designed to detect and prevent nuclear and radiological material or devices from entering the US. K2 partnered with Parsons Corporation and Culmen International to win the Radiation Portal Monitor Program (RPMP) Deployment contract.

The K2 team will deploy radiation portal monitors across the US-Mexico and US-Canada borders, encompassing land ports of entry as well as international airports, seaports and global postal facilities, in support of US Customs and Border Protection. The company already provides installation security screening services at US airports for the Transportation Security Administration.

Under the terms of this new RPMP contract, K2 will perform site surveys and designs, equipment installation, configuration management and commissioning.

