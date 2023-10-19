Toronto Pearson Airport tests autonomous perimeter inspection system

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) has unveiled an autonomous perimeter inspection system that aims to keep airport runways, taxiways and security fences safe.

The proof-of-concept system demonstrated at Toronto Pearson by Honda, Illuminex AI, Genwave Technologies, Cisco and Eagle Aerospace on October 17, 2023, would alert the GTAA to potential safety or security issues.

Honda has provided its fully electric Autonomous Work Vehicle as a mobility platform, which the company aims to expand into airfield operations. IlluminexAI’s VisionAI inspection tool uses a range of technologies to augment human capability to bolster airfield security by providing real-time, objective and distraction-free assessments/discrepancies. Team Eagles’ AIROps software enables real-time automated logging of discrepancies during the autonomous inspection process. Cisco contributes a wireless network for Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity while Genwave’s RF engineering design integrates the wireless platform.

