Passenger Terminal Today
Passenger Terminal Today
You are at:»»»Toronto Pearson Airport tests autonomous perimeter inspection system
Ground Support

Toronto Pearson Airport tests autonomous perimeter inspection system

By No Comments
LinkedIn +

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) has unveiled an autonomous perimeter inspection system that aims to keep airport runways, taxiways and security fences safe.

The proof-of-concept system demonstrated at Toronto Pearson by Honda, Illuminex AI, Genwave Technologies, Cisco and Eagle Aerospace on October 17, 2023, would alert the GTAA to potential safety or security issues.

Honda has provided its fully electric Autonomous Work Vehicle as a mobility platform, which the company aims to expand into airfield operations. IlluminexAI’s VisionAI inspection tool uses a range of technologies to augment human capability to bolster airfield security by providing real-time, objective and distraction-free assessments/discrepancies. Team Eagles’ AIROps software enables real-time automated logging of discrepancies during the autonomous inspection process. Cisco contributes a wireless network for Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity while Genwave’s RF engineering design integrates the wireless platform.

For more key security updates from the passenger terminal industry, click here.

Share this story:

About Author

Kylie Bielby has 25 years' experience in reporting and editing across a wide range of security topics, focusing on aviation and transport security. She was the transportation security editor at Homeland Security Today and an editor and contributor for Jane's Airports, Equipment and Services, and Jane's Airport Review. Bielby began covering airport security news just prior to 9/11, commenting on a wide range of policies, technologies, threats and incidents. She also edits non-fiction books and reports, which have included Airports Council International guidebooks. Bielby is based in Norfolk, UK, where she enjoys long walks with her husband and two rescue greyhounds.




Related Posts

Comments are closed.