Kempegowda International holds counter-terrorism drill to hone security and emergency response

India’s National Security Guard (NSG) has conducted an anti-hijack drill at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru in an effort to enhance security and emergency response protocol. The exercise tested NSG’s use of technologies such as real-time communication systems, surveillance equipment and anti-terrorism platforms.

A variety of scenarios were played out to assess and improve the airport’s tactical readiness to handle critical situations, with a primary focus on ensuring the safety and security of passengers and staff.

The simulated scenario involved a hijacked aircraft that landed at the airport, prompting immediate activation of the Aerodrome Emergency Management Committee. Trained negotiators engaged with the hijackers upon the aircraft’s arrival, aiming for a peaceful resolution of the situation. In the event that negotiations failed, actions were simulated for the NSG to contain the threat, with minimum to nil collateral damage.

The drill was organized under the aegis of key stakeholders including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and involved ground-handling agents, security service providers, city hospitals, law enforcement, fire and emergency services and the Indian Air Force, among others.

The airport has begun a debriefing and evaluation to analyze the results, create recommendations and focus on areas requiring improvement. These insights will inform ongoing efforts to refine emergency response protocols, communication frameworks and stakeholder collaboration.

