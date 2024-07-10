Hong Kong International opens 150-passenger Kyra Lounge

Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) has opened a 744m2 lounge in Terminal 1 with its partners Airport Dimensions, SSP and Travel Food Services (TFS).

Natural lounge design

Located off Terminal 1’s central concourse by Gate 23, Kyra Lounge accommodates over 150 guests. Developed in collaboration with design firm Studio 5 International, the interior draws inspiration from the daily cycles of the sun and the natural world. Each area of the lounge, from the bar to the relaxation zone, is designed to offer a variety of energy levels to suit all guests. The color scheme, from warm beiges through to dark greens, captures the ephemeral beauty of sunrise to sunset.

Central to the lounge’s design are three elemental forces – Crepuscular Rays, Waves and Fireplace – which are intended to create a multi-sensory experience. According to the design firm, dynamic lighting replicates sunlight breaking through clouds, a wave-like ceiling feature evokes the ocean’s movement and a central fireplace invites comfort and relaxation. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer panoramic views of aircraft and mountains.

Sustainability

Solar fins have been installed on the windows to help regulate temperature within the lounge, reducing the need for air conditioning and energy consumption, and the lounge also features a daylight harvesting system. This “open-loop” lighting control adjusts artificial light intensity based on the availability of natural light, leading to energy savings and enhanced guest comfort. Kyra Lounge also incorporates regionally manufactured furniture, reducing the carbon footprint of long-distance transportation.

Food and beverage

The lounge’s menu, crafted with SSP and TFS, delivers a range of local and international food and beverage options.

From Chinese congee and Cantonese dim sum like BBQ char sui buns, to iconic Hong Kong street food like fish siu mai and traditional curry fishballs, there are Eastern flavours to suit every palate. There are also a host of Western-inspired dishes, like a baked macaroni cheese and a light Mediterranean couscous salad.

The bar offers a full range of beers, wines, spirits and soft drinks. There are also a host of delicious cocktails and mocktails designed specifically for Kyra. Guests can sample alcohol-based creations such as the Fragrant Harbour, which translates to the name of the city. The cocktail has been inspired by Hong Kong’s landscape and history as a trading port – evoked by a blend of floral, fruity and botanical flavors. For those who prefer an alcohol-free offering, there are options such as the Kowloon Sunrise, with housemade fiery ginger syrup at the center and citrus and herbaceous undertones.

Amenities and hospitality

The lounge has dedicated relaxation areas and productivity zones, including a sound-proof booth. Guests can have meals in an expansive dining area and the statement central bar made from reclaimed typhoon-damaged wood. This wood is intended to not only add regional character but also embody the principles of resilience and sustainability.

In partnership with art and technology specialists Digital Art Fair, digital artworks by Hong Kong-based collective The Chinese Dictionary have been curated to showcase digital storytelling and creativity for guests.

Errol McGlothan, president, EMEA and APAC, Airport Dimensions, said, “We are delighted to have united the expertise of three industry-leading businesses to deliver the debut of the Kyra brand, calibrated to be the perfect next step in our existing partnership with Hong Kong International Airport.

“Building on the success of Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at HKIA, Kyra is the perfect addition to our ever-growing portfolio in APAC and is another world-leading lounge solution to help meet the diverse needs of travelers in this busy market. We believe that time spent at an airport should be more than just a necessary step in getting to your destination; it should be a relaxing and enriching part of your journey. From the unique design philosophy, we have employed in its creation through to the carefully considered menu of local cuisine on offer, we are confident that the addition of Kyra will enhance the airport experience for travelers at HKIA.”

Jonathan Robinson, CEO of SSP Asia Pacific, commented, “The opening of Kyra Lounge at HKIA represents a stride forward in SSP’s growth in the Asia-Pacific market as we increase our lounge offer in the region. A deep understanding of the needs of traveling customers and the ability to provide customized F&B options that meet these lie at the heart of SSP. By adding the complementary expertise of both Airport Dimensions and TFS, we are elevating the customer experience to new heights for lounge visitors here in Hong Kong. Our relationship with HKIA has already spanned more than 20 years, and we are pleased to be strengthening our existing range of restaurants, bars and cafes within its prestigious terminals with this new addition.”

Varun Kapur, executive director of Travel Food Services, added, “At TFS we strive to provide the highest quality lounge experience for our guests based on certain core principles that transform how travelers perceive their journey. This ambition has underpinned our success, and we’re proud to say we’ve been at the forefront of driving developments that define the food and beverage and lounge experiences of travelers in the region. The joint venture brings together three leading businesses, each with unique strengths in crafting experiences designed to delight travelers, who will combine their market-leading knowledge and capabilities to deliver an unrivaled lounge experience with Kyra at HKIA.’’

Wing Yeung, general manager of terminal operations at Airport Authority Hong Kong, said, “Passenger traffic at HKIA during the recent peaks has recovered to about 80% of the pre-pandemic level, and is expected to fully recover by the end of this year. As our traffic continues to grow, the opening of Kyra Lounge, with its brand new furnishes and delicate gourmet offerings, would further elevate the travel experience at HKIA and provide more options for our passengers to leisurely unwind, recharge and prepare for their journeys.”

Access

Kyra is a new-to-market brand developed by strategic partners Airport Dimensions, SSP and Travel Food Services. It will be included as part of the Priority Pass network as well as LoungeKey network. The lounge is also available to all Hong Kong International Airport travelers looking for a complete hospitality experience through the purchase of entry online or at the lounge.

Kyra Lounge marks the first three-way joint venture between Airport Dimensions, SSP and TFS. The partners said that they are excited to join forces to combine their considerable expertise in this market to deliver this brand-new product to HKIA. This will complement the existing Airport Dimensions operated lounge at HKIA and SSP and TFS respective outlet portfolio in the territory.

In related news, Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) recently began developing an autonomous associated transportation system to carry visitors between the Hong Kong Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB) and Skycity at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA). It is said it will be the first autonomous mass transportation system in Hong Kong. Click here to read the full story.