Liberty Defense announces first APAC sale of Hexwave

Liberty Defense has announced that its Hexwave system will be deployed at an international airport in the Philippines.

The sale was made by the company’s international distributor and deployment is scheduled for the summer of 2024. The system will be on the forecourt of the airport to screen people entering the terminal.

Liberty’s Hexwave is a walkthrough, contactless threat detection system for concealed metallic and non-metallic objects. It uses artificial intelligence to provide automated decisions to security operators to process people at speed. The company started shipping Hexwave to customers in September 2023 and the backlog of systems has grown to over 30.

