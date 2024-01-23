Melbourne Airport opens A$20m dining precinct in Terminal 1

Melbourne Airport, in Victoria, Australia, has unveiled a A$20m (US$13m) dining precinct in Terminal 1.

Restaurants in the 2,400m2 precinct open as early as 4:30am and serve travelers until half an hour before the last Qantas domestic departure. The Square features seven cafés and restaurants including local concepts such as Rustica, Pope Joan, Veneziano and St ALi, plus Mobo Moga, The Local Taphouse and The Grace Wine Bar and Eatery.

Established in 2012 by renowned baker, Brenton Lang, Rustica delivers artisan breads and pastries baked using traditional sourdough techniques. Rustica’s flagship bakery and café is in South Yarra.

Pope Joan’s menu features fresh, seasonal meals with a wine list from Victoria and beyond.

Veneziano serves barista-made coffee, traditional breakfast and lunch options plus takeaway coffee beans for home use or gifting.

St ALi offers specialty coffee. Its place in The Square is the second airport venue for the group following a successful launch inside Terminal 2.

Owned by renowned chef Gary Mehigan, Mobo Moga is a modern Asian restaurant that will combine Victoria’s products and deliver a changing menu of classics and new Asian dishes.

The Local Taphouse, run by Stomping Ground Brewing Co., features 60 taps and views of the airfield.

At The Grace Wine Bar and Eatery, chef Ray Capaldi offers travelers a gourmet selection of Victoria-sourced grazing and cheese boards, seasonal offerings and an extensive wine and cocktail list.

The Square redevelopment created around 120 jobs during construction and 160 ongoing hospitality roles. The Square forms part of Terminal 1’s other hospitality upgrades, which also features the nation’s most modern Hungry Jacks (the Australian franchise of the Burger King Corporation), Sushi Jiro, Liv Eat and Icons Victoria.

Jai McDermott, chief of retail at Melbourne Airport, said, “The exciting redevelopment builds on the city’s food culture, connecting travelers to some of Melbourne’s finest cafés and restaurants. Melbourne is widely regarded as Australia’s foodie capital, so we carefully selected food and beverage operators that showcase our city’s finest coffee, food and bars.

“The redeveloped dining precinct is designed to reflect our city with brands people know and love, and features food and cuisines that can be found in the CBD, Richmond, Collingwood, St Kilda and South Yarra.

“The new space, directly after Qantas security screening, encourages guests to dine in rather than eat at communal tables like in a traditional food court. There’s something for everyone inside The Square, with restaurant-style service and grab-and-go options, creating an elevated dining experience featuring fantastic views of the airfield.”

