Liberty Defense’s Hexwave to be tested at Oakland International

Liberty Defense has announced that its Hexwave system will undergo operational testing and evaluation at Oakland International Airport in California. The target date for testing is March 2024.

Testing will be undertaken by the National Safe Skies Alliance, an independent third-party, non-profit organization funded by the US Federal Aviation Administration, which conducts thorough testing of the detection capabilities, reliability and maintainability of security systems in active airport operational and environmental conditions.

Liberty’s Hexwave threat detection system for concealed non-metallic and metallic objects uses AI to provide automated decisions to security operators to process people at speed. The company began shipping Hexwave to customers in September 2023 and reports a backlog of more than 30 systems.

