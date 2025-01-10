Malta installs six CT scanners

Malta International Airport has installed new equipment from Smiths Detection and Cassioli in its Central Security Screening Area.

All six CTiX computed tomography (CT) scanners are now in operation, negating the need for passengers to remove liquids and electronics from their hand luggage. In addition, Cassioli’s automatic tray return system is able to detect the presence of any items left in the tray before releasing the next.

The project also includes a redundant system of servers and a remote control room for the screener.

