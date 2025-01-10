FAA to invest US$332m to modernize US airports

The US Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced more than US$332m for 171 grants across 32 states to modernize airports through the Airport Infrastructure Grants (AIG) program. In total, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law included US$25bn over five years for airport and air traffic control infrastructure improvements.

The AIG funds can be used for airport planning, development, sustainability, terminal expansions, baggage system upgrades, runway safety enhancements, and noise compatibility projects.

“We are using funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to make historic investments in our nation’s airports to address a backlog of needs and accommodate growing air travel demand,” said US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “These investments – some already completed and many more still underway – ensure the traveling public will have safer and more accessible and efficient airports for decades to come.”

“Today, we invest in critical updates and improvements that help ensure travelers reach their destinations safely and efficiently,” said FAA associate administrator for airports, Shannetta R Griffin, PE.

Airports receiving funding include:

US$84.3m to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona to construct a new 2,100ft Taxiway U and bridge to accommodate more aircraft operations.

to construct a new 2,100ft Taxiway U and bridge to accommodate more aircraft operations. US$18.8m to Sitka Rocky Gutierrez Airport in Alaska to expand the terminal to accommodate additional passengers and to rehabilitate the snow removal equipment storage building.

to expand the terminal to accommodate additional passengers and to rehabilitate the snow removal equipment storage building. US$6.7m to Tallahassee International Airport in Florida to construct a new Taxiway B11 and Taxiway B12 and associated lighting to bring the airport into conformity with current FAA design and safety standards. Additionally, the existing Taxiway B will be rehabilitated to minimize foreign object debris to extend its useful life and enhance safety.

to construct a new Taxiway B11 and Taxiway B12 and associated lighting to bring the airport into conformity with current FAA design and safety standards. Additionally, the existing Taxiway B will be rehabilitated to minimize foreign object debris to extend its useful life and enhance safety. US$3.9m to Hector International Airport in North Dakota to expand the existing terminal to add four new gates to accommodate more passengers.

to expand the existing terminal to add four new gates to accommodate more passengers. US$2.6m to Telluride Regional Airport in Colorado to install new navigational aids to enhance safety. Additionally, this grant funds construction of a new South Apron and Taxiway B3 to bring the airport into conformity with current FAA design and safety standards.

to install new navigational aids to enhance safety. Additionally, this grant funds construction of a new South Apron and Taxiway B3 to bring the airport into conformity with current FAA design and safety standards. US$324,000 to Ruston Regional Airport in Louisiana to expand the existing Southeast Apron bringing the airport into conformity with current FAA design and safety standards.

to expand the existing Southeast Apron bringing the airport into conformity with current FAA design and safety standards. US$177,840 to Geraldine Airport in Montana to reseal existing Taxiway A and Runway 8/26 pavement and joints to enhance safety. Additionally, this grant funds the acquisition of 2.62 acres of land to protect the approach to Runway 8/26 and bring the airport into conformity with current FAA design and safety standards.

Several projects from earlier grant announcements have been completed or are nearing completion. Examples include:

Jonesboro Municipal Airport in Arkansas received US$2,458,000 to strengthen Runway 5/23 to accommodate a heavier class of aircraft and meet FAA design and safety standards.

received US$2,458,000 to strengthen Runway 5/23 to accommodate a heavier class of aircraft and meet FAA design and safety standards. Madisonville Regional Airport in Kentucky received US$300,000 to enhance safe airfield operations during low visibility conditions by rehabilitating the Runway 5/23 and Taxiway A lighting systems.

received US$300,000 to enhance safe airfield operations during low visibility conditions by rehabilitating the Runway 5/23 and Taxiway A lighting systems. Scottsdale Airport in Arizona received US$759,988 to shift Taxiway A13 from its current airfield location to meet FAA design and safety standards.

A full list of AIG grants being announced is available on the FAA website.

The funding being provided is from one of three aviation grant programs created by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. To date, nearly US$12bn of the US$15bn total of AIG funding has been made available to airports across all 50 states. The Biden Administration says it has announced over US$568bn in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding for over 66,000 infrastructure projects across the nation and has mobilized US$1tn in private sector manufacturing and clean energy investments in the USA.