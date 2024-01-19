OSI Systems announces US$4m air cargo screening order

OSI Systems’ security division has received an order from an undisclosed global air cargo logistics provider for approximately US$4m to provide advanced security inspection systems.

The contract includes the Rapiscan RTT110 CT-based explosive detection system, the Rapiscan Orion 927DX and 935DX for large package screening and the Rapiscan Orion 920CX for small parcel screening.

The RTT110 was designed to detect an increased range of explosive threats and prohibited items, including liquid explosives. It features a stationary gantry design that allows it to provide detailed 3D images at speeds in excess of 1,800 items per hour. The systems are expected to be integrated into a high-speed parcel screening environment.

