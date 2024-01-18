The 2024 Passenger Terminal CONFERENCE program is now available!

The 2024 Passenger Terminal CONFERENCE program has been announced! The conference will once again feature CEOs and decision makers from across the global airport sector, with notable names for 2024 including Dr Stefan Schulte, CEO, Fraport; Deborah Flint, president, Greater Toronto Airports Authority; Paul Griffiths, CEO, Dubai Airports; Sharon McCloskey, VP customer experience, Fort Worth International Airport; Phillip A Washington, CEO, Denver International Airport; and Laila Odina, chairperson of the executive board, Riga International Airport.

In total, this year’s conference is set to feature over 400 speakers across 15 streams, and will take place in Frankfurt, Germany on April 16, 17, 18, alongside Passenger Terminal EXPO, a free-to-attend exhibition featuring the latest innovations from over 300 leading airport technology providers.

Completely independent and unbiased, the conference (rates apply) is strongly supported by major airports, airlines, aviation authorities and regulators. It offers a frank and open exchange of views and ideas, and attendance is simply essential for anyone keen to understand the challenges and opportunities ahead. Extensive networking opportunities add even greater value.

Early signs suggest that the 2024 event is shaping up to be more important than ever. The conference program kicks off on Tuesday, April 16, with an opening address and keynote speech from Dr Stefan Schulte, CEO of Fraport, this year’s host airport authority. The full program can be viewed here. To secure your conference pass, please click here.