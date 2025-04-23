Raleigh County Memorial Airport upgrades TSA checkpoint

A new advanced imaging technology (AIT) unit that uses millimeter wave technology is now in use at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoint at Raleigh County Memorial Airport in West Virginia.

The AIT’s automated target recognition software eliminates passenger-specific images and instead auto-detects potential threats by indicating their location on a generic ‘cookie-cutter’ outline of a person. The generic outline is identical for all passengers.

The checkpoint at Raleigh also features a computed tomography checkpoint scanner that provides TSA officers with the three-dimensional views of the contents of a carry-on bag. This technology upgrade enables passengers to leave laptops and other electronic devices in their carry-on bags.

