Melbourne Airport expands SkyBus ground transportation services

Melbourne Airport has awarded a contract to Kinetic-owned SkyBus to deliver airside and landside ground transportation services. SkyBus will start the new services this month.

Increasing passenger services

SkyBus, which has provided bus services between the terminals and the value parking lot and staff parking lot for nearly 20 years, has won the new three-year contract, which includes airside services previously not operated by SkyBus.

This new, and larger, contract also includes an upgrade to the buses operating at Melbourne Airport’s value parking lot pickup, with new onboard information screens advising passengers of upcoming stops and the estimated time of arrival at each terminal. The contract is in addition to SkyBus’s express bus services connecting travelers between the airport and Melbourne’s CBD.

Twenty-year partnership

Jim Parashos, chief of aviation at Melbourne Airport, said, “Skybus has been with us for 20 years and we look forward to continuing to work with the team to deliver a seamless, integrated experience for our travelers. This new contract will enhance the ground transportation services, with SkyBus extending its expertise to provide airside bus services on the tarmac. By 2042 we expect to be welcoming more than 76 million passengers a year so it’s vital that we continue to strengthen our transport solutions for our passengers.”

SkyBus is now in its fourth decade of operations at Melbourne Airport, offering value and staff parking services along with a frequent and cost-effective passenger transfer between the airport and the CBD.

Michael Sewards, CEO of SkyBus parent company Kinetic, said, “SkyBus is a well-established airport player, with a large and growing international footprint and a long history in providing airport and transfer services. We’re proud to continue working with Melbourne Airport and support its continued growth and success.”

Jason Balkin, general manager of SkyBus, said, “I want to congratulate the SkyBus team for the passion and dedication they invest daily to get customers where they need to go around the airport precinct with seamlessly integrated transport infrastructure.”

