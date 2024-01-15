Riga launches family-friendly security lines

Riga Airport has introduced a separate screening line at the passenger security checkpoint for travelers with children under the age of seven.​

The Latvian capital’s hub has replaced its signage in the terminal to reflect the changes. Passengers are directed to the family line, fast track line and the standard security lines.

The family line is located between the already existing fast track security screening line and the line for all passengers.​ It can be used both by travelers with children up to the age of seven, and by holders of the Honorary Family card, even if they are traveling without children.

