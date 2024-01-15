TSA deploys security systems nationwide in record year

The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced its technological accomplishments for 2023.

The agency deployed more than 2,000 credential authentication technology (CAT) machines, including second-generation (CAT-2) units that enable mobile driver’s licenses and utilize optional facial recognition technology to match credentials to the passenger while protecting their privacy. Across 2023 as a whole, TSA also added 457 CAT-2 upgrade kits utilizing the facial recognition technology.

Throughout 2023, TSA added 267 computed tomography (CT) x-ray scanners, providing high-quality 3D images which can be rotated up to 360 degrees on three axes for a more thorough visual analysis of a carry-on bag’s contents. The technology reduces the need to touch or manually check bags and eliminates the need to take electronics and travel-size liquids, aerosols and gels (LAGs) out of carry-on bags.

TSA also updated an algorithm to improve the performance of the nearly 1,000 advanced imaging technology units, technology that safely screens passengers for on-person metallic and non-metallic threats such as weapons and explosives without physical contact. The agency says the algorithm update significantly reduces false alarms, enhances accuracy and reduces pat-downs.

In addition, through partnerships with Apple, GET Mobile Driver’s license app, Google and Samsung, TSA leveraged technology that enables those travelers with an Arizona, Iowa, Utah, Maryland, Colorado, Georgia or California mobile driver’s license to have a more seamless airport security experience at 27 participating airports.

Extending its biometrics reach in 2023, partnerships with American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines facilitated ongoing evaluations of facial recognition technology for identification and bag drop. TSA screened a record 858+ million passengers in 2023, an average of 2.4 million daily passengers at airport security checkpoints across the country.

