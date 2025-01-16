Rohde & Schwarz and Dormakaba extend people screening partnership

Rohde & Schwarz and Dormakaba are expanding their partnership from the airport business area to the critical infrastructure sector. The partners have developed a new people screening system that is designed to simplify security checks and increase capacity and efficiency. Pilot projects to test the system have been expanded and are currently taking place in the USA, Singapore and the Netherlands, with trial operations at Munich Airport in Germany expected to begin in January 2025.

The APS (Automated Personnel Screening) system originally developed for airports by Dormakaba and Rohde & Schwarz will also be offered for use in other critical infrastructures.

The system combines security interlocks with AI technology for position guidance from Dormakaba and a security scanner for people screening from Rohde & Schwarz. The Rohde & Schwarz millimeter wave scanner has the ability to detect ceramic knives or suspicious liquids as well as metallic objects and can therefore counter modern threats such as 3D-printed weapons without metal parts. Manual intervention at the exit of the Dormakaba security gate is only required if objects are detected.