Changi Airport refreshes ‘Millionaire Experiences’ luxury retail campaign and prize draw

Changi Airport has unveiled a refresh of its signature retail campaign which gives shoppers the chance to win luxury travel experiences and holidays.

Changi Millionaire Experiences to win

The year-long ‘Changi Millionaire Experiences’ campaign will see winners of the quarterly draws pick from one of five iconic destinations across the globe to visit with a companion. Each winner and their companion will be treated to a mix of gourmet dining, cultural immersions and luxury activities. These packages will include suite-class flights, upscale accommodations, private tours and personal concierge services.

On offer is an escape to the Bahamas, where the winners will get the chance to swim with dolphins and nurse sharks, in addition to admiring the ocean views on a private helicopter tour. For those who wish to be surrounded by nature but on land, the South Africa safari excursion offers the opportunity to get up close with animals in the wilderness and in a modern eco-lodge. The third potential holiday is a trip to Finland to see the icy landscapes under the Northern Lights and travel via husky sleds and snowmobiles.

There will also be the opportunity to win an exclusive couture tour in Paris, France, and discover an inside look into the city’s top fashion houses, alongside luxury meals, served at a number of Michelin-starred restaurants. Finally, there is also a holiday to Kyoto, Japan, up for grabs, where Zen temple tea ceremonies, meditation sessions, and omakase experiences will be on offer.

Furthermore, all eligible participants will be entered into a grand draw at the end of the year, where one winner will walk away with the ultimate Porsche Taycan. Every S$50 (US$35) spent in a single receipt in Changi Airport or Jewel will qualify shoppers for a single chance in the grand draw. Shoppers on iShopChangi or using Changi Pay will have the added benefit of doubling their chances to win, while Monarch members will get four times the number of chances with each entry.

Sales momentum

With travel retail sales improving in parallel to recovering passenger traffic numbers, Changi saw an 18% increase in airport-wide concession sales from January to November 2024 compared to the same period a year earlier. These were driven primarily by consumers from China, India and Indonesia, which emerged as the biggest markets for Changi in 2024. As in previous years, luxury, liquor and tobacco, and perfumes and cosmetics remained the three top drivers of sales among shoppers.

Across the year, more than 170 new leases were awarded across the airport. Of these, 28 were brands and concepts that were new to Changi, reflecting the airport’s continued efforts to enhance its shopping experience with new and exciting options. This is true even for shoppers who were transiting through Changi, who can easily taste or experience Singapore without ever leaving the airport, thanks to the almost 60 local brands present in the transit area. Meanwhile, more than 70 local brands can be found in the public areas of the terminals, ready to welcome guests with local fare or souvenirs upon their arrival.

Chandra Mahtani, senior vice president for airside concessions at Changi Airport Group (CAG), said, “We are constantly exploring new ways to surprise and delight our customers, and this year’s revamped ‘Changi Millionaire Experiences’ campaign reflects Changi’s commitment to stay on top of the latest trends in retail-tainment. As consumers increasingly seek personalized experiences, we have infused the signature Changi touch into a curated selection of luxury travel packages. With five premium options tailored to diverse traveler profiles, shoppers can look forward to even more chances to create unforgettable memories, simply by shopping at Changi.”

Changi Editions merchandise

In addition to qualifying for the quarterly and grand draws, shoppers who spend a minimum of S$50 (US$35) in a single receipt will also be able to purchase a premium from Changi’s newly launched collectible series – Changi Editions. Designed in partnership with local designer brand Triologie for its first launch, this exclusive collection celebrates the essence of Singapore and Changi Airport’s features. The range of products features Changi- and travel-inspired prints that tell uniquely Singaporean stories reflecting the local scenescapes, food and culture.

Changi Editions was launched in conjunction with the commencement of the Changi Millionaire Experiences campaign and will continue to release exclusive designs throughout the year. Additional items from the collections are scheduled to be released in March. The list of items available at launch and their purchase-with-purchase prices can be found in Annex A.

In related news, Changi Airport Group (CAG) recently announced it will invest S$3bn (US$2.25bn) over the next six years in Singapore Changi Airport Terminals 1 to 4 to improve services such as baggage handling, check-in, immigration and Skytrain connections between terminals, as well as to replace end-of-life systems to facilitate smoother passenger and airline experience. Click here to read the full story.