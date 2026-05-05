Rohde & Schwarz installs passenger scanners at Frankfurt’s new terminal

Frankfurt Airport’s recently opened Terminal 3 has been equipped with millimeterwave passenger scanners from Rohde & Schwarz, which has has installed 17 of its QPS201 security scanners and two QPS Walk2000 scanners in the new terminal’s security lanes.

The QPS201 security scanner combines high-resolution millimeterwave technology with AI‑powered analysis algorithms to detect prohibited items. Image analysis is almost entirely automated, so security personnel only have to check the areas that have actually set off the alarm. The two new QPS Walk2000 scanners enable passengers to walk through at a normal pace.

Both scanners are designed to have a low false alarm rate and have the required approvals from the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC), the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and other national authorities.

Related news, Lagardère Travel Retail opens Story Kitchen & Bar at DXB