Long Beach Airport breaks ground on $37m concourse enhancement project.

Long Beach Airport has broken ground on a US$37m project to modernize its passenger concourse, upgrade infrastructure and enhance the post-security experience ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Passenger Concourse Enhancement Project will include improvements to passenger circulation, such as updated queuing and seating layouts, alongside mechanical, electrical and plumbing upgrades. Plans also call for upgraded seating with charging options, new flooring and gate podiums, enhanced wayfinding signage and flight information displays, and the addition of a service animal relief area.

An open-air garden area will be created outside the north concourse. Sustainability measures will include a new backup generator and energy-efficient LED lighting.

Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson noted that the project is an investment in both the airport and the city’s future. “As we prepare to welcome the world for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, we are ensuring LGB continues to deliver a modern, comfortable and uniquely Southern California travel experience,” he said.

Construction is expected to be completed in summer 2027. The airport has said there will be no impact on commercial flights, with gate access maintained throughout the works.

Funding for the project includes US$24m from the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Infrastructure Grant program under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The remaining costs will be covered by airport revenue, with no local tax funding.

US congressman Robert Garcia said, “These funds will deliver critical upgrades, support local jobs and create a better experience for every traveler passing through. Long Beach Airport is one of the best in the country, and we’re making sure it stays that way.”

The project is expected to generate approximately 190 construction jobs. PCL Construction Services has been awarded a US$28m construction contract, approved by the Long Beach City Council in October 2025.

The work builds on the impact of the Long Beach Airport Complex, which already generates an estimated US$9bn in annual economic output and supports 42,000 jobs as a key asset for the city and the wider region.

Airport director Cynthia Guidry said, “This is about preparing Long Beach Airport for the future while enhancing the experience travelers know and love today. From upgraded seating and improved passenger flow to modernized infrastructure behind the scenes, these improvements will help ensure LGB remains one of the most comfortable and convenient airports in the country.”

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