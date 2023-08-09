Sequestim demonstrates walk-through security scanner with “space technology”

Sequestim has begun a series of demonstrations for investors to show how its walk-through security scanner uses space technology to detect hidden objects.

By detecting heat from the human body, which acts as a light bulb, it can easily detect and identify concealed items, even through heavy clothing. Originally developed by researchers at Cardiff University to study the most distant objects in the universe, the scanner films people as they walk by. Unlike the body scanners now in use at airports, no radiation is shone at the passenger, and nobody sees the images, which in any case do not show intimate physical details. According to the company, the security scanner can cut airport passenger queues.

The company, which is 20% owned by Cardiff University, has worked closely with Rapiscan Systems, which manufactures security equipment and systems designed for checkpoints, cargo, vehicle, baggage, parcel and air cargo security inspection. Sequestim was incorporated in 2016 as a joint collaboration between Cardiff University and QMC Instruments to commercialize the next generation of imaging technology developed for security screening applications.

Ken Wood, CEO of Sequestim, said, “Walk-through security screening is the Holy Grail for the aviation industry. Passenger numbers have risen incredibly fast post-pandemic. The International Civil Aviation Organisation – a UN-specialized agency – predicts that by the end of 2023, the number of travelers on most routes will have grown beyond peak passenger numbers in 2019. Following a four-year cycle of investment, refinement and technological advance, Sequestim has a product that will impact the global security market. It is now ready for private equity investment.

“By embracing AI, the scanner can learn to recognize threats. With passenger numbers expected to double in 20 years, Sequestim can cut waiting times and revolutionize the security experience, giving travelers more time to enjoy airport shops and restaurants. At the same time, we will empower security to keep people safe.”

Ken Mann, chief technology officer (CTO) of Rapiscan Systems, said, “A walk-through body screening system that can meet the high standards of the European Civil Aviation Conference and the USA’s Transportation Security Administration in real time would revolutionize aviation security. Sequestim’s high-resolution imaging and ability to discriminate a range of items and materials show significant potential for people screening applications.”

