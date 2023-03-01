ChangeGroup to operate foreign exchange services at Toulouse-Blagnac Airport

Financial services provider ChangeGroup has secured a contract to offer a range of currency exchange services at Toulouse-Blagnac Airport in France.

The deal will see ChangeGroup operate two currency exchange branches at the international hub, one in the departure lounge of the airport and one at arrivals. The services available at the two branches include fast travel cash in over 50 currencies, international bank transfers, the company’s Travel Money Online services and tax refunds. ChangeGroup’s sales consultants will be on hand to provide travelers with specialist service and assist with enquires.

ChangeGroup’s investment in the venture has seen a complete rebrand of the two units, including the installation of some LED displays produced in partnership with creative agencies, which ensure messaging is clear, engaging and regularly updated. Additionally, eight jobs have been created across the two branches because of the partnership.

Sacha Zackariya, CEO and co-founder of ChangeGroup International, said, “Toulouse Airport is a vital travel hub both in terms of leisure and business passengers. It is a prestigious airport with a reputation as an extremely professionally run business with a refined understanding of its market. Toulouse is a fantastic addition to our network across France. There has been a major shift in the French foreign exchange market coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic and there is a real opportunity here for us to further expand across the country. One of the many goals of ChangeGroup France is to become the market leader and this is certainly a welcome step in the right direction. We look forward to developing our partnership with the team at Toulouse in the years to come.”

Bruno Balerdi, head of commercial, customers and communication at Toulouse-Blagnac Airport, said, “We are glad to start a new collaboration with ChangeGroup for all our financial services, foreign exchange and tax-free, in the terminal. Selected following a call for tender for their quality of service, their very competitive commission rate and the training of their staff, ChangeGroup shares with Toulouse-Blagnac Airport the requirement of customer satisfaction.”

