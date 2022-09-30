Smiths Detection launches open architecture initiative

Threat detection and security screening technologies provider Smiths Detection has launched its open architecture (OA) initiative, named the Ada Initiative, to drive forward the interoperability of security screening and detection technologies across a variety of sectors.

Hardware, software and algorithms from different product suppliers can be plugged together using OA. By driving the continued development of OA, Smiths Detection will work with both startups and established third parties to integrate technology safely and bi-directionally with Smiths Detection’s own software and equipment. These sectors include aviation, ports and borders, defense and urban security.

The Ada Initiative has been named after Ada Lovelace, a 19th Century English mathematician and writer, who was the first person to publish an algorithm. As a result, she is often regarded as the first computer programmer.

Richard Thompson, vice president of marketing at Smiths Detection, said, “In security operations, there are often fragmented physical and digital components from different suppliers, OA can help get the most out of all these elements. With the Ada Initiative, we are working to ensure all components seamlessly and compliantly work together, so customers can achieve operational efficiencies, improved safety outcomes and work with a more relevant, precise data ecosystem. Throughout this initiative, we’re working with a growing number of stakeholders to ensure we achieve responsible, reliable and practical interoperability of technologies, and deliver ever higher standards of safety, infosec, and operational benefit to users.”