Smiths Detection screening equipment integrates SeeTrue AI-based software

Security screening specialist Smiths Detection has announced that it will integrate AI threat detection software from SeeTrue with its x-ray screening equipment.

The move is part of Smiths Detection’s ongoing Ada Initiative that seeks to accelerate the adoption of open architecture (OA) across aviation, ports and borders, defense and urban security. Hardware, software and algorithms from different product suppliers can be plugged together using OA, enhancing security outcomes.

Cymoril Metivier, global director digital, Smiths Detection, said, “By collaborating with partners such as SeeTrue through our open architecture initiative, we’re able to offer our customers a greater choice of solutions that have the potential to enhance their security systems and capabilities.”

Assaf Frenkel, co-founder and CEO of SeeTrue, said, “SeeTrue is excited to partner with Smiths Detection, which has one of the largest footprints for security screening technology worldwide. Open architecture is vital in the transition to CT. This partnership gives customers the freedom of choice in detection software, x-ray and CT machines.”

