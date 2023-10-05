Smiths Detection to provide Faleolo Airport’s security equipment

Smiths Detection has been selected to supply next-generation aviation security screening equipment at Faleolo International Airport in Samoa.

Faleolo International Airport will receive three Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX for carry-on baggage, one CTX 5800 CT x-ray machine for checked-in baggage, one 100100T-2is x-ray machine for large cargo and three IONSCAN 600 explosive trace detection systems. The agreement includes staff training and support for maintenance and spare parts to optimize use and uptime. Installation of the systems will begin in mid-2024 and will be fully operational by October 2024.

The rollout of the equipment will enable direct flights from the US to Samoa as the CTX5800 complies with US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations, which will meet International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) security requirements. The Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX will help streamline the security screening experience for those departing Samoa by allowing liquids and large electronics to be left in their bags.

The contract has been awarded by the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, which is supporting Samoa by upgrading its security screening to promote tourism and safe travel to and from the Pacific Island nation. The upgrade will also provide security at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in 2024. The New Zealand government is providing Samoa and a further eight Pacific Island nations with the latest Smiths Detection equipment to support aviation security throughout the region.

Aurelien Guilbert, market head at Smiths Detection North and South Asia, said, “We’re delighted that we have been selected to strengthen Faleolo International Airport’s security capabilities. Once installed, the equipment will not only enhance safety at Faleolo International Airport but help enable direct flights between the US and Samoa, and improve the overall passenger airport experience.”

Honorable Olo Fiti Afoa Va’ai, Samoa’s Minister of Works, Transport and Infrastructure, said, “I acknowledge the work and tireless efforts of the people behind the scenes to bring this to completion. The installation of this new equipment will ensure Samoa’s continued compliance with ICAO standards and is a timely investment as we prepare to host the CHOGM meeting in 2024.”

