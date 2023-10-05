London Luton to open two lounges with Airport Dimensions and Swissport

Working with its joint-venture partner, Swissport, Airport Dimensions is to open two new lounges at London Luton Airport (LLA) in 2024. The lounges will be operated by No1 Lounges.

The new spaces will open under two brands in the No1 Lounges portfolio – My Lounge and No1 Lounge. According to the partners, the lounges will feature a variety of amenities to suit different travelers’ needs. Both will be accessible to Priority Pass and LoungeKey cardholders.

The My Lounge space is intended to offer a relaxing environment for all types of travelers to unwind before they fly. With 155 seats, the lounge design is inspired by loft-style living and will offer views of the main terminal. Travelers will also be able to enjoy a self-service pantry with premium beers, wines and spirits. The space will replace the current Aspire Lounge and will be completely refurbished in due course.

The No1 Lounge will have capacity for 70 travelers and offer a more premium experience, with a variety seating to provide passengers with flexibility and choice. Visitors will be able to choose from freshly prepared hot and cold dishes served buffet style, along with an extensive range of premium beverages from a fully tended bar.

Work will commence on the No1 Lounge space imminently, with the lounge scheduled to open at the end of 2023. My Lounge work will commence at the end of 2023 and should be ready by summer 2024.

The partnership (SwissportALD) now operates 12 lounges in the UK, which form part of its global network of 51 lounges and experiences, with more in development at the world’s leading airports.

Errol McGlothan, president of Airport Dimensions Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC), said, “Our ongoing partnership with Swissport is going from strength to strength. By coming together, we’ve been able to create two new superb-quality spaces at one of the UK’s busiest airports, London Luton. We’re on a journey of growth and will continue expanding our network to offer greater choice and differentiated experiences to travelers. It’s a privilege to be trusted to develop and operate these spaces at LLA and we’re confident guests will love them as much as we do.”

Shaun Weston, managing director of No1 Lounges, added, “We are delighted to have been selected as the airport lounge provider at London Luton Airport, adding to our growing UK network of No1 Lounges. We’re excited to bring our unique brand of stylish travel experiences to LLA, which will be accessible to everyone. The team at No1 are committed to developing lounge spaces at LLA with a strong sense of place and delivering exceptional guest experience, design and comfort for passengers to enjoy before they fly.”

Jonathan Rayner, chief commercial officer at London Luton Airport, commented, “The opening of these two new lounges will provide an additional dimension to the simple, friendly passenger experience that we offer at London Luton Airport, providing the perfect start to any leisure or business trip. This significant investment from No1 Lounges demonstrates our continued commitment to providing first-class passenger facilities and an even greater choice for our passengers.”

For more key lounge updates from the passenger terminal industry, click here.