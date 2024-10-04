Spokane deploys new credential authentication units

Spokane International Airport (GEG) has deployed the latest generation of credential authentication technology (CAT) at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint. The units use facial matching to verify the identity of travelers during the security screening process.

CAT-2 technology

TSA has been using first-generation CAT units at GEG for a few years. They are designed to scan a traveler’s photo identification, confirm the individual is ticketed for travel and note the type of screening (such as TSA PreCheck) that the traveler is eligible for. The TSA officer visually verifies the identity of the traveler using their photo identification.

Facial recognition

The new CAT units, referred to as CAT-2, have the same capabilities as the first-generation CAT units but are also equipped with a camera that captures a real-time photo of the traveler. CAT-2 units compare the traveler’s photo on the ID against the in-person, real-time photo using facial recognition technology. Once the CAT-2 confirms a match, the TSA officer will verify and the traveler can proceed to security screening without exchanging a boarding pass. SA officers can perform additional passenger verification if needed. Currently, TSA is training the local security screening officers to operate the CAT-2 units.

TSA will be using CAT-2 units at the A/B and C checkpoints at GEG. These units are in addition to first-generation CAT units that are in use at both of the airport’s security checkpoints.

