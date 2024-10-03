Edinburgh Airport launches £5.8m project to redesign check-in hall

Edinburgh Airport, part of the Vinci Airports network, has launched a £5.8m (US$7.6m) project to redesign its check-in hall.

Check-in hall redesign

This project will deliver more space for passengers and introduce new self-service technology and digital wayfinding. The investment will see zones A and D redesigned to create an improved experience for passengers.

Zone A, the area currently used by Ryanair, will undergo a full redesign with digital wayfinding, video walls and new self-service machines introduced, while zone D, currently used by Jet2.com and other carriers, will see an open collector and digital wayfinding introduced.

According to the airport, these improvements will create 70% more space in zone A. Works will take place throughout the winter months and are expected to be complete by spring 2025 – in time for the busy summer season. While works are ongoing, temporary wayfinding will be in place.

Passenger experience investment

The layout of check-in desks will also be reconfigured to improve passenger flow, while both areas will also benefit from a fresh look and feel with the ceiling opened up to create a more open environment.

Adam Wilson, chief operating officer at Edinburgh Airport, said, “Raising the standards for our passengers is something we’re always striving to do, and this significant investment in our check-in hall will deliver a major improvement.

“As an airport it’s important that we listen to our passengers and deliver the changes they want to see – and creating more space in check-in is something that we have seen come up when asking for feedback.

“There will be some temporary changes throughout the hall while work is being carried out so we’d like to thank passengers in advance for their patience as we deliver these important improvements.”

