ST Engineering deploys integrated security management platform at Dhoho Kediri International Airport

ST Engineering’s Urban Solutions business has deployed its next-generation AGIL Secure Integrated Security Management Platform at the new Dhoho Kediri International Airport in Indonesia. AGIL Secure provides real-time visibility and management of all security operations and functions across the airport and its associated buildings. ST Engineering Urban Solutions is deploying the solution in collaboration with partner Sinergi Teknoglobal Perkasa.

AGIL Secure integrates various security subsystems encompassing identity management, access control, video and analytics, intrusion detection and physical security, combining functionalities such as automated incident response, compliance management, analytics and reporting onto a single interface. The cloud-native, modular and scalable platform can operate with emerging security technologies as well as with legacy systems. Although it is designed as a cloud-native application, AGIL Secure can pivot to an on-premises solution.

The deployment at Dhoho Kediri is AGIL Secure’s first international airport installation. The hub is set to be a new gateway to East Java and is Indonesia’s first privately developed airport. It is being built to improve connectivity and boost the economy of the southern part of the East Java province, as well as to supplement the operations of Juanda International Airport. Operations are expected to commence in 2024.

