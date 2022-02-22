Denver International launches five-year Strategic Plan

Denver International Airport (DEN) in Colorado has launched its Strategic Plan to ensure that the airport will have the capacity and infrastructure to support 100 million passengers per annum within the next 8-10 years.

To achieve this goal, the airport will build an aviation training center to provide career opportunities for the community. It will also complete its gate expansion program and other infrastructure projects to accommodate more airlines at DEN. The airport plans to grow its domestic network and seek opportunities to expand to disconnected locations, and will develop the infrastructure of its surrounding real estate to create business opportunities. The airport intends for its work to be informed by four guiding principles – sustainability, customer experience, its stakeholders as well as equity, diversity and inclusion.

In the autumn of 2021, Phil Washington, CEO of Denver International Airport (DEN), announced Vision 100, a plan to ensure that the airport will have the capacity and infrastructure to enable an annual capacity of 100 million passengers within the next eight to 10 years. The Strategic Plan will guide the airport’s work over the next three to five years and is based on four pillars: training and inclusivity for airport staff; investing in its infrastructure to ensure the airport can hit its 100 million annual passengers target; maintaining the 27-year-old airport and repairing the wear and tear due to increasing passenger volumes; and creating more business and tourism opportunities to expand its global connections.

Phil Washington, CEO of DEN, said, “We are excited to announce our new Strategic Plan that is based on the foundations of Vision 100 and will prepare us for the future. DEN is the state’s primary economic engine and by developing a plan, tracking our progress, measuring our success and investing in the airport, we can ensure this economic engine will continue to thrive by creating more business, job and education opportunities while connecting more people across the globe.”