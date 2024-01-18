Tallinn Airport replaces security screening equipment

Tallinn Airport has begun to replace its security screening equipment with new systems. The work commenced on January 16 and will continue until early April.

The renovation work will be divided into two stages. Two of the five security screening units will be replaced first, with passengers served by the three remaining security devices until mid-February. The two new-generation systems will be in use from February 19, when the three older security screening devices will be closed down prior to their replacement.

Airport staff expect longer lines than usual until the full upgrade is completed, and passengers are advised to arrive two hours before departure. It will not be possible to purchase or use the airport’s fast track service during the construction period.

The security equipment upgrade follows the completion of the airport’s €74m airside development project, designed to improve aviation safety, boost capacity and enhance the environmental condition of the airport.

