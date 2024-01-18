Duty Free Americas opens three retail stores at Dallas Fort Worth Airport

Duty Free Americas has opened three retail stores at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), including what it claims to be the first travel retail store for Toys R Us, its first sunglasses store in the USA (Shade) and a Lego store.

The trio of openings coincides with the airport’s 50th anniversary in January 2024. Duty Free Americas now operates seven stores at DFW, which handles around 73 million passengers each year.

“We are thrilled to officially open the doors to these three new specialty stores, each offering their own distinct shopping experiences at DFW Airport,” said Joseph Falic, vice president of Duty Free Americas. “These launches are especially exciting as they come as our friends at DFW Airport celebrate 50 years of excellence in American aviation – a landmark moment in the airport’s history. I would like to congratulate the team on a half-century of distinction.

“We are delighted to be a long-term partner of the airport, and we share a commitment to delivering the best-possible experience to our traveling customers. I would also like to thank our partners at Toys R Us, Shade and The Lego Group for their partnership, which allows Duty Free Americas to play a central role in their growth strategy across the region.”

“Toys R Us is a storied brand and DFW Airport is excited to be the first airport with the company’s reimagined store,” commented Ken Buchanan, executive vice president for revenue management and customer experience at DFW. “One of our key focuses is to ensure our customers can enjoy their time while at DFW Airport, and the addition of Toys R Us, Lego and Shade will add to our growing portfolio of exceptional experiences.”

